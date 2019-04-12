$1000 Dollar ‘Vagina’ Scarf Labeled ‘Transphobic’

Where do I even start with this one?

Fendi released a new £750 ($1000) scarf that resembles a vagina.

According to one article, the item of clothing “makes wearers look like they’re being born”.

Fendi later removed the scarf from its website.

But that’s not the most idiotic thing about this.

Where do I even start with this one?

Fendi released a new £750 ($1000) scarf that resembles a vagina.

According to one article, the item of clothing “makes wearers look like they’re being born”.

Fendi later removed the scarf from its website.

But that’s not the most idiotic thing about this.

null

Some permanently offended imbecile posted the image and claimed that the scarf and its promo spiel was transphobic, or more accurately “twansphobic af”.

Because as we know, in clown world, men can have babies too! Or something….God only knows at this point.

We truly do live in hell.