11 Dead After Disgruntled Virginia Beach Employee Opens Fire

11 people died Friday and another six were injured after a disgruntled employee at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center opened fire, shooting a police officer in the process.

The suspect was described as a “longtime public works city employee,” by WAVY News.

Police say the officer shot sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the bulletproof vest he was wearing.

Virginia Beach shooting: 11 killed, 6 injured; suspect also dead https://t.co/wSx7ydnPyl 'The gunman was a longtime public works city employee' pic.twitter.com/TgGrSbuRm1 — World-Wide News (@kencampbell66) May 31, 2019

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. Police Chief Jim Cervera confirmed Friday he was shot by police after opening fire on officers.

The shooting is the worst tragedy to occur in Virginia Beach, according to Mayor Bobby Dyer.

“This is the most devastating day in Virginia Beach history,” the mayor said. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbors and colleagues.”

Employees coming out of the area of building 2 in droves. Many crying and holding each other @WAVY_News #757Alert pic.twitter.com/Z9bblHvBxc — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 31, 2019

Police confirmed an active shooter event around 4:45 PM Friday, leading to a lockdown of the facility.

“An employee who works in the building told WAVY’s Tamara Scott that he and several other people were able to safely leave the building after reports of an active shooter,” reported WAVY. “He says he found a woman inside a stairwell covered in blood.”

JUST IN | “This is a horrific day. Our thoughts are for these victims and their families.” – We were able to talk to @GovernorVA on his way into a debriefing meeting. @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/L6OEO5TkDS — Nana-Séntuo Bonsu (@NSBonsu_) May 31, 2019

