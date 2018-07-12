12 German Taxpayers Fund Cost of Just One Migrant

One of the biggest secrets in Europe is the real cost of migration and especially the cost of one migrant. Our attention was brought to an article from Germany, in which the costs are calculated. The results are shocking.

Around 1.7 million people applied for asylum in Germany since 2014, but anyone who asks the government for the costs will be sent into a labyrinth of statistics and numbers, the German author writes.

Based on a projection of the government he estimates the annual costs between 30 and 40 billion, but it is not clear whether additional expenditures for kindergartens, schools, extra judges and healthcare are included.

