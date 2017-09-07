12-year-old Boy Who Transitioned to Female Changes His Mind Just Two Years Later

An Australian schoolboy who decided to transition into a female has changed his mind two years later. 

At just 12-years-old, Patrick Mitchell, begged with his mother to begin taking oestrogen hormones after doctors diagnosed him with gender dysphoria – a condition where a person experiences distress because there is a mismatch between their biological sex and gender identity.

“You wish you could just change everything about you, you just see any girl and you say I’d kill to be like that”, Mitchell told 60 Minutes.

After heeding advice from professionals who suggested that it was right choice, his mother was fully supportive and Mitchell began to transition.

Read more


Related Articles

Pyongyang from Above: N. Korean Capital Captured in Rare Aerial Footage

Pyongyang from Above: N. Korean Capital Captured in Rare Aerial Footage

Hot News
Comments
DHS: No Immigration Enforcement Operations in Areas Hit by Irma

DHS: No Immigration Enforcement Operations in Areas Hit by Irma

Hot News
Comments

Trump Jr. to Testify Privately to Senate Committee on Thursday

Hot News
Comments

Harvey Showed Us The Loving Heart Of America, What Will Irma Teach Us?

Hot News
Comments

Leftist Group Wants Kid Rock Concerts Canceled

Hot News
Comments

Comments