12-year-old Boy Who Transitioned to Female Changes His Mind Just Two Years Later

An Australian schoolboy who decided to transition into a female has changed his mind two years later.

At just 12-years-old, Patrick Mitchell, begged with his mother to begin taking oestrogen hormones after doctors diagnosed him with gender dysphoria – a condition where a person experiences distress because there is a mismatch between their biological sex and gender identity.

“You wish you could just change everything about you, you just see any girl and you say I’d kill to be like that”, Mitchell told 60 Minutes.

After heeding advice from professionals who suggested that it was right choice, his mother was fully supportive and Mitchell began to transition.

