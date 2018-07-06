133 Attacks on Trump Supporters Prove Civil War Has Already Begun

As attacks on Trump supporters continue to escalate, establishment media justifies the random assaults by blaming Trump’s rhetoric for the unwarranted violence.
Since the MSM has largely swept anti-conservative assailments under the rug, many Americans are unaware of how polarized the U.S. political environment has truly become.
To highlight the severity of the situation, Breitbart’s John Nolte has compiled a constantly updated list of stories dealing with anti-Trump aggression and harassment.
- July 5, 2018: Trump supporter wearing Make America Great Again hat allegedly assaulted in burger joint (video at link).
- July 3, 2018: Nebraska GOP office vandalized.
- July 2, 2018: Cher accuses ICE of “Gestapo tactics.”
- July 2, 2018: Man accused of threatening to kill Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his family.
- July 1, 2018: Washington Post reporter publicly calls on mobs to give Trump officials a “life sentence” of harassment.
- July 1, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat refused service in restaurant.
- June 29, 2018: Media falsely blame Trump for murder of five journalists in Maryland.
- June 28, 2018: Journalist lies about Maryland mass-shooter being a Trump supporter.
- June 29, 2018: Hollywood actor calls on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to be harassed at “every meal.”
- June 29, 2018: California man accused of threatening to kill FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s children.
- June 28, 2018: Reuters editor says Trump has blood on his hands for murder of five journalists in Maryland. He still has a job.
- June 28, 2018: Singer John Legend praises and agrees with Rep. Maxine Waters for calling on mobs to publicly harass Trump officials out of public spaces like restaurants.
- June 28, 2018: Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) calls on “angry” Latinos to oust Trump.
- June 27, 2018: Media defend and champion Virginia restaurant owner who kicked White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her family out, and then reportedly harassed them as they ate at a nearby restaurant.
- June 26, 2018: Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) blames President Trump for her intern yelling “Fuck you!” at him through the halls of the U.S. Capitol. The intern was not fired.
- June 26, 2018: Comedienne Kathy Griffin attacks the Trump administration as “pro-Nazi.” Obviously, once you describe someone as a Nazi, you are calling for violence against them.
- June 26, 2018: Chicago bar refuses to serve Trump supporters.
- June 26, 2018: Singer John Legend calls on Trump officials to be harassed until our immigration policies are weakened.
- June 26, 2018: Late night comedians celebrate the harassment of Sarah Sanders and her family.
- June 25, 2018: Burned animal carcass left on Trump staffer’s porch.
- June 25, 2018: After refusing to serve Sarah Sanders and the family, we learn a restaurant owner then organized a mob to harass Sanders’ family at a nearby restaurant.
- June 25, 2018: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) calls on mobs to confront Trump officials over immigration policies.
- June 25, 2018: CNN contributor attacks those on the right calling for civility.
- June 25, 2018: CNN’s Jake Tapper dismisses harassment of Sarah Sanders as a political ploy on Sander’s part.
- June 24, 2018: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) publicly calls on mobs to “turn on” Trump officials, to “harass” them, ensure they “they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store.”
- June 23, 2018: Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi harassed, menaced, and reportedly spit at by left-wing protesters at movie theater.
- June 22, 2018: Sarah Sanders and her family booted out of restaurant by left-wing owner.
- June 22, 2016: Kirstjen Nielsen harassed by protesters outside her private home.
- June 22, 2018: Rep. Jackie Sperier (D-CA), compares border enforcement to Auschwitz.
- June 22, 2018: Left-wing activists vandalize billboard.
- June 22, 2018: On Morning Joe, Donny Deutsch smears Trump and his supporters as “Nazis.”
- June 21, 2018: Democrat state legislator in Pennsylvania greets Vice President Mike Pence with a “middle finger salute.”
- June 21, 2018: White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller heckled and harassed at restaurant.
- June 21, 2018: Actor Adam Scott compares Tucker Carlson to a Nazi.
- Jun 20, 2018: Florida man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), a U.S. combat veteran, and his children in a series of nearly 500 calls to his office.
- June 20, 2018: Actor Peter Fonda calls for a mob to kidnap President Trump’s 11-year-old son and throw him in a cage with pedophiles.
- June 20, 2018: Actor Peter Fonda calls for a mob to sexually humiliate and abuse Sarah Sanders and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
- June 20, 2018: Nancy Sinatra praises Peter Fonda for his tweets.
- June 20, 2018: Documentary filmmaker Josh Fox praises Peter Fonda for his tweets.
- June 20, 2018: Arnold Schwarzenegger calls for politicians in favor of border security to be put in cages.
- June 19, 2018: Kirstjen Nielsen harassed out of restaurant.
- June 19, 2018: Democrat interns screams “Fuck you!” at Trump through the halls of the U.S. Capitol. She was not fired.
- June 19, 2018: New Yorker fact checker publicly (and falsely) accuses a disabled war veteran who works for ICE of being a Nazi.
- June 15, 2018: CNN analyst heckles and screams at Sarah Sanders.
- May 23, 2018: Tomi Lahren has water thrown at her at Minnesota restaurant
- May 14, 2018: Black man in MAGA hat harassed, threatened, called “nigger” at Cheesecake Factory.
- April 4, 2018: Councilwoman accused of yelling obscenities at teen wearing Trump shirt
- April 3, 2018: Woman brutally attacked in restaurant over support for Trump.
- March 19, 2018: Trump supporters attacked for protesting anti-police coffee shop.
- March 16, 2018: Capitol police arrest male democrat operative over assault of Trump official
- March 15, 2018: Student with ‘Trump’ flag assaulted by mob during National School Walkout
- February 27, 2018: Trump supporter threatened with knife.
- February 7, 2018: Democrat attested for sending white powder to Donald Trump Jr.
- December 20, 2017: AntiFa terrorists assault Trump supporter outside bookstore
- December 9, 2017: Students wearing MAGA hats booted from ‘safe space’ coffee shop
- December 3, 2017: Trump supporter’ home and vehicle vandalized for second time.
- November 22, 2017: Man mistaken for Trump supporter attacked
- November 20, 2017: University of IL instructor assault Trump supporters
- November 13, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted for wearing MAGA hat.
- September 17, 2017: Trump supporter physically assault in Roosevelt High School gym.
- August 28, 2017: Car with Trump bumper sticker vandalized in San Francisco.
- August 28, 2017: Left-wing AntiFa terrorists attack peaceful Trump supporters at Berkeley.
- August 28, 2017: GOP headquarters in Fayetteville, KY vandalized. “Die Nazi Scum” spray painted on windows.
- August 24, 2017: Black Trump supporter spit at for wearing MAGA hat.
- August 23, 2017: Black Trump supporter sucker punched in Laguna Beach.
- August 23, 2017: Black Trump supporter punched multiple times while leaving Trump’s Arizona rally
- August 17, 2017: ‘Nazis’ spray painted on New Hampshire GOP headquarters
- August 14, 2017: Conservative student attacked for “YAF” hat at vigil for Charlottesville victims.
- July 7, 2017: Student threatened for supporting Trump.
- July 7, 2007: Man attacked for wearing MAGA hat in New York bar.
- July 3, 2017: Philadelphia Trump supporter jumped by three men after rallies
- June 15, 2017: Several shots fired at truck flying ‘Make America Great Again’ flag on I-465 in Indiana
- June 14, 2017: Bernie Sanders supporter opens fire on a group of Republican congressman. Rep. Steve Scalise is shot and nearly dies.
- June 12, 2017: Wire creator David Simon calls on mobs to pick up a “brick” if Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.
- June 10, 2017: Trump supporter beaten with ‘Queers for Muslims’ sign in Seattle.
- June 10, 2017: Left-wing terrorists with AntiFa hurl urine at woman protesting against Sharia
- June 7, 2017: Veteran’s wife violently beaten for voting for Trump
- June 6, 2017: “Trump” is stabbed to death in front of cheering audience in Central Park
- May 30, 2017: Kathy Griffin beheads Trump.
- May 19, 2017: Man arrested for multiple acts of anti-Trump vandalism.
- April 23, 2017: Left-wing AntiFa arrested for assault in DC.
- April 15, 2017: Left-wing AntiFa terrorists start riot in Berkeley.
- April 15, 2017: Left-wing terrorists with AntiFa assault Trump supporter with bike lock.
- April 14, 2017: Two arrested for burning Trump sign in Maryland
- April 3, 2017: Left-wing AntiFa terrorists disrupt pro-Trump rally in Vancouver
- March 27, 2017: Pro-Trump march organizer pepper-sprayed by protester
- March 20, 2017: Violent kids hit Trump supporter in face with skateboard
- March 19, 2017: ‘Murder Trump ASAP’ graffiti found on freeway wall in San Diego
- March 15, 2017: University of Michigan student detained after damaging Trump supporter’s flag
- March 16, 2017: Pro-Trump Michael Savage assaulted.
- March 14, 2017: Young Trump supporters harassed online as Nazis
- March 12, 2017: Snoop Dogg “shoots” Trump in the head.
- March 9, 2017: Florida man punched in face after road rage incident sparked by Trump bumper sticker
- March 7, 2017: CNN points what looks like a sniper scope at the Oval Office.
- March 6, 2017: Berkeley man arrested for destroying College Republican sign
- March 5, 2017: Leftist rioters crash peaceful pro-Trump rally with tasers
- March 4, 2017: Left-wing rioters attack peaceful pro-Trump rally at Berkeley
- March 1, 2017: Trump supporter’s car vandalized in Oregon
- February 26, 2017: Trump supporter’s house egged three times in New York
- February 26, 2017: Female Trump supporter assaulted in Hollywood
- February 25, 2017: Ohio man assaulted by anti-Trump mob
- February 27, 2017: Flier in North Carolina calls on mobs to assault Trump supporters
- February 16, 2017: Kansas City man with AR-15 taunts Trump supporter, rips down Trump flag
- February 15, 2017: Hateful messages found on Trump supporter’s historic Denver home
- February 14, 2017: Stephen Colbert puts White House adviser Stephen Miller’s head on a pike.
- February 13, 2017: Black Trump supporter’s home vandalized with “KKK’ spray paint – hoax hate crime
- February 10, 2017: Black Lives Matter bully threatens to smash woman’s laptop over Trump sticker.
- February 9, 2017: Man arrested for attacking Trump supporter in California
- February 9, 2017: AntiFa middle school teacher Yvette Felarca arrested for starting riot in Berkeley
- February 8, 2017: Police investigating multiple incidents of anti-Trump graffiti in North Carolina.
- February 8, 2017: CSUF instructor suspended for striking pro-Trump student
- February 7, 2018: Trump supporters’ home vandalized in Oceanside CA
- February 7, 2017: Girl in MAGA hat pepper sprayed
- February 4, 2017: School suspends victim after he is beaten for wearing MAGA
- February 2, 2017: Comedienne Sarah Silverman calls on the military to overthrow Trump.
- February 2, 2017: Arrests at NYU after left-wing thugs disrupt conservative speaker
- February 2, 2017: Trump supporter attacked in street in Berkeley
- February 1, 2017: Left-wing terrorist group AntiFa assaults Trump supporters at Berkeley.
- January 21, 2017: Madonna fantasizes about blowing up the White House.
- January 20, 2017: Left-wing terrorist group Antifa riots over Trump’s inauguration.
- January 19, 2017: CNN fantasizes about Obama staying in power if Trump is assassinated.
- January 5, 2017: Left-wing thugs kidnap, beat, and torture an 18-year-old with schizophrenia while shouting “fuck Trump” and “fuck white people.”
- November 16, 2016: Left-wing thugs assault 15-year-old Trump supporter.
- November 14, 2016: Avengers director Joss Whedon says Trump “CANNOT” be allowed to serve out his term in office.
- November 10, 2016: Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria threatens “to pick up a baseball bat and take out every f*cking republican and independent I see.”
- November 9, 2016: Marilyn Manson “kills” Trump in music video.
- October 16, 2016: Left-wing terrorists firebomb GOP headquarters in North Carolina.
- October 7, 2016: Robert De Niro says he wants to “punch” Trump in the face.
- August 19, 2016: Left-wing thugs attack Trump’s motorcade and his supporters.
- June 2, 2016: Left-wing thugs violently attack Trump supporters. One women was surrounded by a mob and pelted with raw eggs.
- March 14, 2016: CNN treats man who tried to tackle Trump as folk hero.
- March 12, 2016: Man tries to tackle Trump at campaign rally.
- March 1, 2016: Former Daily Show contributor Larry Wilmore “jokes” about killing Trump.
