133 Attacks on Trump Supporters Prove Civil War Has Already Begun

As attacks on Trump supporters continue to escalate, establishment media justifies the random assaults by blaming Trump’s rhetoric for the unwarranted violence.

Since the MSM has largely swept anti-conservative assailments under the rug, many Americans are unaware of how polarized the U.S. political environment has truly become.

To highlight the severity of the situation, Breitbart’s John Nolte has compiled a constantly updated list of stories dealing with anti-Trump aggression and harassment.

