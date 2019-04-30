1,485 vs. 352: Abortions at or After 21 Weeks Outnumbered Homicides in NYC

The number of babies aborted at a gestational age of 21 weeks or later in New York City in 2015 outnumbered homicide victims in that city that year by 1,485 to 352, according to the latest abortion data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the homicide data for that year published by the New York Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

While there were approximately 0.96 people per day victimized by “murder and non-negligent manslaughter” in New York City in 2015, there were approximately 4.1 babies at 21-weeks gestational age or older who were aborted per day in the same city.

Despite this, the New York Times ran a story on Sunday that said abortions occurring at 21 weeks or later in the United States are “rare.” It referenced and linked to another story the Times had published on Feb. 6 that referred to abortions occurring at 21 weeks or later as “very rare.”

The story on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump for what it called “the latest in a long string of incendiary statements from the president on abortion.”

