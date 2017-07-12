14M customers vulnerable in massive Verizon data leak

Names, address, account details and personal identification numbers for as many as 14 million Verizon customers were publicly accessible and unsecured in June because of a third-party cloud server problem, according to a new report.

Chris Vickery, of Upguard, reported the breach after he discovered a database of Verizon customers on a cloud server account of a Verizon subcontractor in a way that could be accessed by anyone who knew where to look for it.

The cloud account, administered by the Israeli firm NICE Systems, hosted what appeared to be a daily log of Verizon accounts, Upguard reported.

