15 police officers injured after street party in South London descends into violent skirmish (VIDEOS)

An impromptu block party in Brixton, South London resulted in chaos after police called to the scene were assaulted and forced to flee. At least 15 officers were injured.

Law enforcement came under attack by a large crowd that had assembled near Angell Town estate in Brixton. Footage shows a column of police facing off with the crowd.

They appear to be dodging projectiles as they attempt to clear the streets. As well as the officers’ injuries in the overnight incident, several of their vehicles were also attacked.

London police said in a statement that they had been called to the scene due to noise and public safety complaints, but that the crowd refused to cooperate. The group eventually became “hostile” towards officers, the force explained.


Police Commander Colin Wingrove branded the violence as “totally unacceptable” and said it would not be tolerated. Home Secretary Priti Patel also condemned the “utterly vile scenes” that occurred during the fracas.

One of the videos from the scene shows a man using the leg of a table to smash in the windshield of an abandoned police car. A police van is seen coming under attack in another clip.

At least four arrests were made before police were forced to withdraw. The unlawful gathering was eventually dispersed early morning Thursday.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the events as “unacceptable” and claimed that the large street gathering also posed a health risk due to coronavirus.

Brixton has been the scene of a number of violent incidents over the years, including shootings and stabbings.

