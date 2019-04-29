15 Serial Killers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Child Molesters Eligible to Vote Under Bernie Sanders’ Plan

This week, socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed a plan that would allow felons serving time behind bars the right to vote from their prison cells.

In total, the Sanders-endorsed plan would allow more than 1.6 million felons in federal, state, and local prisons the right to vote from their cells — including some 183,000 convicted murderers and 164,000 convicted rapists.

Here, Breitbart News details 15 famous serial killers, murderers, rapists, kidnappers, and child sex abusers who would be allowed to vote from their cells under Sanders’ plan:

Dylann Roof — Charleston Mass Murderer

White supremacist and mass murderer Dylann Roof, 25-years-old, was convicted in January 2017 and sentenced to death after being found guilty on 18 counts of murder for killing nine black Americans in the AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 2015.

Roof is currently on death row at Terre Haute Federal Prison in Indiana.

