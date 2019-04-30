15,000 Cancer Cases Could Stem From California Tap Water, Study Says

Image Credits: picture alliance / Contributor / Getty.

A new study finds that drinking tap water in California over the course of a lifetime could increase the risk of cancer.

Researchers from the environmental advocacy group Environmental Working Group estimated that the contaminants found in public water systems in California could contribute to about 15,500 cancer cases there over the course of a lifetime. These contaminants include chemicals such as arsenic, hexavalent chromium and radioactive elements such as uranium and radium. The study was published Tuesday in the journal Environmental Health.

“We need to look at contaminants as a group — not just one at a time. It’s more important to analyze co-occurring contaminants to understand the real world exposure,” said lead author Tasha Stoiber, a senior scientist with EWG. She explained that cancer risks are typically determined at the individual element level.

Read more


Related Articles

Report: Dog Deworming Meds Cured Cancer

Report: Dog Deworming Meds Cured Cancer

Health
Comments
Study: Peppermint Helps the Meal Go Down

Study: Peppermint Helps the Meal Go Down

Health
Comments

The Unintended Consequences of Childhood Vaccines

Health
Comments

Quarantined US Navy Ship Destroys “Herd Immunity” Myth

Health
Comments

CDC, MSM Irresponsibly Push Pro-Vaccine Agenda – Report

Health
Comments

Comments