153,168,000: Record Number of Americans Employed in June

The number of employed Americans hit a record high of 153,168,000 in June, according to latest numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There were 245,000 more Americans who gained employment over the month and more individuals joined the labor force as well.

There were 361,000 more Americans who joined the labor force in June, while 170,000 fewer left. From May to June, the number of those in the labor force grew from 159,784,000 to 160,145,000.

The number of Americans not participating in the labor force declined from 94,983,000 in May to 94,813,000 in June. The bureau counts those not in the labor force as people who do not have a job and did not actively seek one in the past four weeks.

