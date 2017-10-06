154,345,000: Record Number of Americans Employed in September

The number of employed Americans hit a record high of 154,345,000 in September, according to the latest numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There were 906,000 more Americans who gained employment over the month, and more individuals joined the labor force as well.

There were 575,000 more Americans who joined the labor force in September, while 368,000 fewer left.

The number of Americans not participating in the labor force declined from 94,785,000 in August to 94,417,000 in September. The bureau counts those not in the labor force as people who do not have a job and did not actively seek one in the past four weeks.

