156,562,000: Record Employment for 12th Time Under Trump

Image Credits: Flazingo Photos.

The economy is the second most important issue for registered voters as the midterm election nears, a new Gallup Poll says.

And there was very good economic news on Friday, as the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics rolled out the October employment report — the final one before next week’s midterm election.

The number of employed Americans has never been higher. The 156,562,000 Americans employed in October is the twefth record set under President Donald Trump.

The unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent, the same as last month and the lowest it’s been in decades — since the end of 1969. And the Hispanic unemployment rate, 4.4 percent,  has never been lower.

The unemployment rate for African-Americans, 6.2 percent, remained near the all-time low of 5.9 percent set in May.

