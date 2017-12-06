22 Dem Senators Call For Al Franken To Step Down

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Twenty-two Democrat Senators have called for Al Franken (D-MN) to resign amid a flurry of sexual allegations that continue to pile up on the Senator.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand started the revolt against Franken in a Facebook post sent to fellow colleagues, titled “Senator Franken Should Step Aside.”

“Enough is enough. The women who have come forward are brave and I believe them. While it’s true that his behavior is not the same as the criminal conduct alleged against Roy Moore, or Harvey Weinstein, or President Trump, it is still unquestionably wrong, and should not be tolerated by those of us who are privileged to work in public service,” said Gillibrand.

“While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve.”

Numerous Democratic Senators, including Claire McCaskill (MO), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Sherrod Brown (OH), Bernie Sanders (VT), and Patrick Leahy (VT), followed suit on Twitter calling for Franken to resign.

Franken has disputed new allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced on Thursday involving a congressional aide.

“This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation,” Franken said in a statement.

He is expected to announce his resignation on Thursday, reported AP.


