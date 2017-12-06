22 Dem Senators Call For Al Franken To Step Down

Twenty-two Democrat Senators have called for Al Franken (D-MN) to resign amid a flurry of sexual allegations that continue to pile up on the Senator.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand started the revolt against Franken in a Facebook post sent to fellow colleagues, titled “Senator Franken Should Step Aside.”

“Enough is enough. The women who have come forward are brave and I believe them. While it’s true that his behavior is not the same as the criminal conduct alleged against Roy Moore, or Harvey Weinstein, or President Trump, it is still unquestionably wrong, and should not be tolerated by those of us who are privileged to work in public service,” said Gillibrand.

“While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve.”

Numerous Democratic Senators, including Claire McCaskill (MO), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Sherrod Brown (OH), Bernie Sanders (VT), and Patrick Leahy (VT), followed suit on Twitter calling for Franken to resign.

Today, I am calling on my colleague Al Franken to step aside. I’ve struggled with this decision because he’s been a good Senator and I consider him a friend. But that cannot excuse his behavior and his mistreatment of women. (thread) — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 6, 2017

Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere. I believe the best thing for Senator Franken to do is step down. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 6, 2017

Al Franken should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 6, 2017

It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women. He should resign. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) December 6, 2017

Sen. Franken has said that he will be making an announcement about his political future tomorrow. The right thing is for him to resign. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 6, 2017

It’s clear the American people don’t look lightly on these kinds of actions, no matter who they’re committed by, and the number of complaints against Senator Franken is a concern. I think resignation is the right thing for him to do. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 6, 2017

ALSO: Sen. @PattyMurray, the highest-ranking woman in the Senate Democratic Caucus, calls on Franken to step down. https://t.co/XR3td2CUoV — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) December 6, 2017

I believe it is best for Senator Franken to resign. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 6, 2017

Joe is calling for Senator Franken to resign. pic.twitter.com/ff5i1rnhJs — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) December 6, 2017

I have listened to them. I have listened to my female colleagues, to women I work with and women in my life. And I agree the time has come for Senator Franken to step aside. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) December 6, 2017

I agree with my colleagues who have stepped forward today and called on Senator Franken to resign. We can’t just believe women when it’s convenient. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) December 6, 2017

I’m shocked and appalled by Senator Franken’s behavior. It’s clear to me that this has been a deeply harmful, persistent problem and a clear pattern over a long period of time. It’s time for him to step aside. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) December 6, 2017

Comment Of Senator Patrick Leahy On Senator Al Franken — https://t.co/zWhV7CMxsT — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) December 6, 2017

Sexual harassment is unacceptable. I believe Senator Franken should do the right thing and resign. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) December 6, 2017

I join my colleagues in calling for Senator Franken to step aside and resign. Sexual harassment is unacceptable, completely inappropriate and cannot be tolerated. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 6, 2017

We must commit to zero tolerance – which is where I believe we as a country and Congress should be – and that means Senator Franken should step down. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/4qrZB0mBTo — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) December 6, 2017

Senator Franken’s actions are disturbing, egregious, and demonstrate a pattern of serious misconduct and abuse. It is time for Senator Franken to resign from office. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) December 6, 2017

Senator Franken has said he will make an announcement tomorrow, and I hope that he will do the right thing. It is in the best interest of our country for him to step aside. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 6, 2017

Sexual harassment and misconduct are never acceptable. I understand Senator Franken will make an announcement tomorrow morning, and I'm confident he'll do the right thing and step aside. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) December 6, 2017

Senator Franken’s behavior was wrong. He has admitted to what he did. He should resign from the Senate. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 6, 2017

Franken has disputed new allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced on Thursday involving a congressional aide.

“This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation,” Franken said in a statement.

He is expected to announce his resignation on Thursday, reported AP.