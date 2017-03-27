1776 began over a 3% tax on tea. It wasn’t the tax rate — it was the dictatorial nature of the taxation without representation.

Ryan’s strategy to “fix” ObamaCare would in fact, make it a permanent fixture.

Like TPP, Trump must repeal it completely, not tinker with it.

Phase 2 illustrates very clearly why ObamaCare must be ripped out before it takes root.

Phase 2 would have Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price exercise dictatorial power to alter our healthcare by czar-like fiat.

What do we do when the next Democrat Health Czar takes office?


