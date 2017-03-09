18,762 Illegal Border Crossings in February, 40% Drop From January’s 31,578

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is hailing “a marked change” in immigration trends – a 40-percent decline in illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border between January and February; and a 55-percent decline in “inadmissibles,” who present themselves at Southwest ports of entry but are turned away.

President Trump campaigned on a promise to slow illegal immigration, and he issued two executive orders boosting immigration enforcement on Jan. 25, five days after his inauguration.

In February, a total of 18,762 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry on the Southwest Border, compared with 31,578 in January (a 40.58-percent drop) and 43,255 in December,” CBP said.

Also in February, a total of 4,808 people presented themselves at ports of entry on the Southwest Border and were deemed inadmissible, compared with 10,899 in January (a 55.88 percent drop) and 15,176 in December.

Read more