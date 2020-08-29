19 Videos of Left-Wing Protesters Harassing People After the Republican National Convention

Protesters harassed people in the streets of Washington, DC, following the last night of the Republican National Convention at the White House.

Many of the individuals harassed were Republican politicians and RNC guests who were leaving the convention’s closing ceremonies and were met by protesters shoving, cursing, and shouting Black Lives Matter slogans at them.

Breitbart News reporters and various others on the scene captured video of the confrontations.

More RNC guests being harassed after leaving the White House: pic.twitter.com/FhlTZnBSM7 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Conservative talk show hows Dan Bongino was also harassed:

Told these BLM terrorists to watch my show today after they followed us for over a mile threatening my wife and I and calling her a “bitch-ass.” I promised I’d make them famous. Don’t miss the show for a full explanation of how ugly it really was. pic.twitter.com/dxkuPWVwwb — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 28, 2020



Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL) was also swarmed:

Republican Rep. @BrianMastFL swarmed by protesters in D.C. "I'm gonna make my way through now." pic.twitter.com/sUgVTt7haP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

Congressman @BrianMastFL walking through protesters after leaving Trump’s RNC speech. Mob confronts: him: pic.twitter.com/1xvEdyOMBL — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

