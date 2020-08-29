19 Videos of Left-Wing Protesters Harassing People After the Republican National Convention

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Protesters harassed people in the streets of Washington, DC, following the last night of the Republican National Convention at the White House.

Many of the individuals harassed were Republican politicians and RNC guests who were leaving the convention’s closing ceremonies and were met by protesters shoving, cursing, and shouting Black Lives Matter slogans at them.

Breitbart News reporters and various others on the scene captured video of the confrontations.

Conservative talk show hows Dan Bongino was also harassed:


Owen and Greg Reese take veteran calls on today’s Veteran’s Call-in-Show to discuss various topics involving the future of our country.

Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL) was also swarmed:

Read more

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Jim Banks to Introduce Legislation That Strips Rioters of Unemployment Benefits, Makes Them Pay For Police

Jim Banks to Introduce Legislation That Strips Rioters of Unemployment Benefits, Makes Them Pay For Police

U.S. News
Comments
Americans Sense Something Is Wrong: Gun Sales Up 72%

Americans Sense Something Is Wrong: Gun Sales Up 72%

U.S. News
Comments

Silent Majority: Over 10% Of Trump Voters Won’t Admit Preferences To Pollsters

U.S. News
comments

“Terminate Bush’s War”: Trump To Reduce Troops In Iraq By One-Third Just Ahead Of Election

U.S. News
comments

“They Would Have Killed Us” – Rand Paul Describes Attack By “Unhinged” Mob

U.S. News
comments

Comments