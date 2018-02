Heartbroken parents have revealed how their teenage son died from meningitis – despite not having the tell-tale purple rash.

Lewis Hilton, 19, from Greetland, near Huddersfield, was killed by meningitis B – a deadly strain that he wasn’t protected against.

It claimed his life within 72 hours of his first flu-like symptoms, which prompted his concerned father, Morley, to send him home from work.

