1984: MAGA Kid Was Persecuted For Committing "Facecrime"

Following the massive demonization of ‘MAGA kid’ Nick Sandmann for the crime of smirking, some of his supporters pointed out startling parallels to George Orwell’s 1984, in which citizens were persecuted for committing “facecrime”.

Even after video footage proved that Native American Nathan Phillips walked straight into the middle of a group of Covington High School teens and was not “mobbed” by them as the media had claimed, Sandmann was still crucified for smirking during the encounter.

In victimizing Sandmann over a facial expression, leftists are mimicking Big Brother’s treatment of dissidents who committed “facecrime” in Orwell’s fictional dystopian classic.

Orwell writes about facecrime in Part 1, Chapter 5 of 1984;

“The smallest thing could give you away. A nervous tic, an unconscious look of anxiety, a habit of muttering to yourself—anything that carried with it the suggestion of abnormality, of having something to hide. In any case, to wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offence. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: facecrime, it was called.”

Another comment in relation to the book points out that a “person committed a facecrime if he had a politically incorrect expression on his face at any time.”

In essence, that’s precisely what Sandmann was persecuted for since he merely stood his ground and adopted an expression, at no point attempting to provoke or get in Nathan Phillips’ face.

As we document in the video below, innumerable leftists also had Twitter meltdowns over Sandmann’s expression alone, claiming that it represented bigotry and white privilege.

