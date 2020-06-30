“1986 The Act”: Dr. Wakefield’s New Dramatic Film

Go to 1986TheAct.com to learn more about the new dramatic film by Dr. Andrew Wakefield, which will release July 8.

Before 2009, when crony banks were “too big to fail, too big to jail,” Big Pharma vaccines were deemed “too dangerous to allow lawsuits”.

Dr. Wakefield joined The David Knight Show on Tuesday to talk about the film, which portrays the vaccine decisions we will all soon be faced with in light of the 1986 act that gave legal immunity to vaccine manufacturers for death or injury.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

White Liberal Attacks Black Man For Trying To Remove BLM Signs From Fence

White Liberal Attacks Black Man For Trying To Remove BLM Signs From Fence

U.S. News
Comments
Shock Video: BLM/Antifa Rioter Shoots Driver Trying To Pass Protest

Shock Video: BLM/Antifa Rioter Shoots Driver Trying To Pass Protest

U.S. News
Comments

Breaking: States Ordered To Fraudulently Inflate COVID-19 Cases 16 Times Actual Rate

Special Reports
comments

Seattle Police Chief Asks Why Black People Keep Dying in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ CHOP Zone

U.S. News
comments

One Fifth Of Democrats Think Biden Has Dementia

U.S. News
comments

Comments