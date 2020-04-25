1993 CNN Clip Unearthed Of Biden Accuser's Mother Telling Larry King Of "Problems" With "Prominent Senator"

A 1993 clip from CNN‘s “Larry King Live” has been unearthed, which features the mother of Biden accuser Tara Reade asking for advice on how to address her “problems” working with a prominent senator, as nobody in Washington would help her.

Reade has accused Biden of forcibly penetrating her with his fingers nearly 30 years ago when she was a staffer for the then-US senator from Delaware.

The Intercept broke the news that a transcript existed of the Aug. 11, 1993 broadcast, while Reade confirmed with Fox News that the woman on the call was in fact her mother, Jeanette Altimus.

This is my mom. I miss her so much and her brave support of me. https://t.co/okU80kqWAI — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) April 24, 2020

“San Luis Obispo, California, hello,” King begins.

“Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him,” the caller says.

“In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?” King inquires – to which the woman says “That’s true.”

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993’s ‘Larry King Live’ described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade’s sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

In a graphic March podcast interview with Rolling Stone‘s Katie Halper, Reade described the 1993 incident which began when her superior asked her to run a gym bag to Biden “down towards the capital.” Biden greeted Reade, and then allegedly forced her up against a wall and shoved his hands up her skirt.

Biden’s “hands were on me and underneath my clothes,” she said, after he “had me up against the wall.”

“I remember him saying first, like as he was doing it, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else,'” she said, adding “And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing, and I kind of just pulled back and he said, ‘Come on man, I heard you liked me.’ And that phrase stayed with me because I kept thinking what I might’ve said and I can’t remember exactly if he said ‘i thought’ or ‘I heard’ but he implied that I had done this.”

While Reade’s interview with Rolling Stone was the most graphic account of the alleged encounter, she came forward last year when multiple women claimed Biden touched them inappropriately.

It will be interesting to see if the “believe all women” crowd will step forward to defend Reade in light of the resurfaced CNN clip. Somehow we doubt they will.

CNN, meanwhile, hasn’t gotten around to reporting this.

