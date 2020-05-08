1996 Court Filing Corroborates Biden Accuser's Claim She Was Harassed

A court declaration from 1996 corroborates former Biden staffer Tara Reade’s claim that she was sexually harassed while working for him in 1993, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The filing – made by Reade’s ex-husband Theodore Dronen while contesting a restraining order she filed against him days after he filed for divorce – reveals Reade told him about “a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office.”

It appears to be the only written record that has surfaced from the time that substantiates Reade shared her account in the years following the alleged incident, though a former neighbor came forward last week about similar conversations she said she had with Reade in 1995…

In the filing dated March 25, 1996, Dronen testified that he met Reade in the spring of 1993 while the two worked for separate members of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Dronen wrote that Reade told him she “eventually struck a deal with the chief of staff of the Senator’s office and left her position.”

“It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on (Reade), and that she is still sensitive and effected (sic) by it today,” Dronen wrote. –Sacramento Bee





A declaration filed March 1996 in San Luis Obsipo Superior Court by the ex-husband of Tara Reade Includes this passage referencing Read’s experience as a former Senate staffer for then-Sen. Joe Biden in 1993. Notably, it mentions “sexual harassment” rather than “sexual assault,” and it doesn’t specifically accuse Biden of misconduct.

News of the court filing comes amid Reade’s first on-camera interview since Biden denied the allegations on May 1, after she sat down with Megyn Kelly in what Kelly described as a “riveting exchange.”

In a preview, Reade says that she’d gladly take a polygraph test if Biden does the same.

MK EXCLUSIVE: Will Tara Reade go under oath or take a polygraph?



She’s also called for Biden to drop out of the race, and says it’s too late for an apology.

MK EXCLUSIVE: #TaraReade responds to #JoeBiden; calls for him to drop out



Whole Reade’s ex disputed many of her claims while responding to the request for a restraining order, he wrote that the incident in Biden’s office served to “color (Reade’s) perception and judgement.”

Dronen confirmed he wrote the declaration. In a statement to the Bee, he said “Tara and I ended our relationship over two decades ago under difficult circumstances,” adding “I am not interested in reliving that chapter of my life. I wish Tara well, and I have nothing further to say.”

On Thursday, Reade’s New York attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said in a statement:

“The affidavit from Ms. Reade’s ex-husband is further support that Ms. Reade was sexually assaulted and sexually harassed by then Senator Joe Biden,” adding “Ms. Reade’s account of what happened will shortly be aired in an interview by Megyn Kelly and I am confident that the American public will see her genuine veracity.”

Reade, 56, told The Tribune last week that she does not plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election in November. She has called for Biden to “stand up” and “step down” from the presidential race, but also said she does not support U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I would say stand up and take full account for what you’ve done and for your past treatment of women,” Reade told The Tribune in a phone interview on May 1, when asked what she would like to say to her former boss. “He holds himself up as a champion of women, but the fact remains that his personal life did not reflect his public life.”

“I want him to address it, and admit it, and modify his behavior, and step down,” she added. —Sacramento Bee

Reade has accused Biden of forcing her up against a wall and penetrating him with his fingers in the spring or summer of 1993, after she was told to bring him a duffel bag. When she resisted his advances, she said Biden became annoyed and said “Aw, man. I heard you liked me.”

He then pointed his finger at her and said, “You’re nothing to me,” according to Reade’s allegation, after which he said “You’re OK, you’re fine,” before walking away.

Read the rest of the report here.



