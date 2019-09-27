2 Child Rape Suspects at-Large After Police in NJ, NY Refused to Detain Illegals

Two illegal aliens accused of child sex crimes are on the loose in the Tri-State Area after local authorities failed to honor ICE detainer requests.

Police in New York and New Jersey had recently arrested two illegal immigrants from Mexico on sex assault charges.

In line with their Sanctuary City policies, police refused to honor federal detention requests and released the suspects, despite them being listed on ICE’s most wanted list.

ICE is now asking for the public’s help to get the two Mexican nationals back behind bars.

One illegal, Luciano Trejo-Dominguez, is wanted for a litany of crimes, including aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault (victim 13-15 years old), criminal restraint, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. Despite this, he was released from the Cumberland County Jail in New Jersey on August 23 and “remains at-large.”

The other man, Joaquin Rodriguez Quiroz, is also wanted for child sex crimes, described by ICE as 3rd degree rape, involving a victim less than 17 years old. The Westchester County Jail in New York released him on Sept. 7, despite ICE lodging a detainer request.

“ICE has classified both men as fugitives and are asking anyone with information on where either of the child rape suspects are to call 1-866-DHS-2-ICE,” reports CBS New York.

ICE announced Thursday they nabbed 54 criminal illegal aliens in New Jersey after conducting a statewide sweep going after illegals who had been released by local authorities.

Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence in a statement Thursday criticized local police refusing to honor detainers, saying they’re threatening public safety.

“As law enforcement professionals, it is frustrating to see senseless acts of violence and other criminal activity happen in our communities, knowing ICE could have prevented them with just a little cooperation,” Albence stated. “To the public, who want to live and raise your families in safe neighborhoods, we ask you to hold your lawmakers accountable before you, or someone you love, is unnecessarily victimized by a criminal ICE could have removed from the country.”

