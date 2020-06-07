2 Men From Ohio Arrested At Brooklyn Protest With Knives, Bricks, Other Weapons

Update (2130ET): What do peaceful protesters pushing for the abolition of police do when they spot suspicious activity, like a man wielding a machete in the middle of the street? Apparently, they call the police.

According to Fox 8, officers with the NYPD 84th precinct arrested two men who were spotted near a rally in Brooklyn with a machete, while reportedly “acting suspiciously.”

The two men got in to a car with Ohio license plates, and tried to drive off, but they were stopped by a team of officers. The men were taken into custody without incident, but a search of their vehicle turned up a mini arsenal, including knives, a sword, a machete, bricks (of course), two-way radios and other suspicious gear suggesting they were planning to incite violence at the evening’s rally.

When protestors spotted something “not right” just blocks from a demonstration, they called police. The result: 2 men arrested, gasoline, knives, a machete, 2-way radios recovered … and lives saved — all thanks to the community & cops working together.https://t.co/aZecxJtAJX — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 6, 2020

Investigators are now working to determine whether the two men participated in any of last week’s spurts of police violence. They are also trying to figure out whether or not the men might have orchestrated any violence at demonstrations over the past week.

In a rare moment of levity and unity, the police “commended” the protesters for speaking up.

“I commend the peaceful protesters that actually saw something and they said something,” Robinson told WABC. “You know we need more of that in this city, so we can come together as one. They definitely saved lives.”

We look forward to learning whether these were members of the new armed antifa cells, or if the men will be identified as part of a right-wing movement intent on causing chaos to provoke a military takeover, according to the narrative.

* * *

Update (1625ET): As dinner time approaches on the east coast, protests are underway in dozens of cities across the US, with only a few isolated incidents to speak of so far. Though, if the 12th night of protests and unrest fits the pattern of last weekend, mobs typically don’t turn violent until after dark, when many of the peaceful demonstrators have gone home, and the organized criminals looking to take advantage of the situation come out.

There’s a big protest heading down Pennsylvania Avenue.

In Chicago…

In San Francisco, that shining beacon of equality, demonstrators crossed the Goldengate bridge, stopping traffic on the way.

The crowd chants #BlackLivesMatter as they prepare to march across the Golden Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/mxdklDFcTv — San Francisco Public Press (@SFPublicPress) June 6, 2020

Crowds beginning to gather 30 minutes before the start of today’s #BlackLivesMatter march across the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/FRyVmepKuI — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, a second memorial service has been held for Floyd today in North Carolina, where he was born and raised. Though he lived much of his life in Houston, and Minneapolis.

A second memorial service will be held for George Floyd today in Raeford, North Carolina, where several of his family members live. Up to 3,000 people are expected to attend, with a public viewing followed by a private service for the family. @PriscillaWT has more. pic.twitter.com/jsvYeaxYap — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 6, 2020

Hundreds of mourners are attending.

A memorial service is being held for George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, where hundreds of mourners are gathering to celebrate his life. https://t.co/o2CdocDxc0 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 6, 2020

Twitter of course is doing everything it can to amplify the protests, though, to be fair, it’s all many of its most active users have been talking about since we all collectively forgot about the coronavirus.

🇫🇷Paris, France

🇬🇧London, UK

🇩🇪Berlin, Germany

🇦🇺Melbourne, Australia,

🇨🇦Ottawa, Canada

🇯🇵Tokyo, Japan Here is a look at some of the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that are taking place around the globe.https://t.co/XSzOhnQdCu — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 6, 2020

One Twitter user called it “a day for the books” in DC.

DC about to have a day for the books. Lots of surreal scenes all over the nations capital. pic.twitter.com/uS3VZk1Cmg — Lucas Jackson (@Lucas_Jackson_) June 6, 2020

Protesters take a moment for prayer at the Lincoln Memorial…

Protesters are taking a moment to pray on the Lincoln Memorial steps before they begin marching @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DdOZC8Uc4V — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) June 6, 2020

Protesters in Arlington marched across the Memorial Bridge to join another crowd in DC.

#Arlington residents march across Memorial Bridge to join the DC protests in a show of solidarity @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/VXLXifJBRZ — Ashlie Rodriguez ABC7 (@ABC7Ashlie) June 6, 2020

This people seem totally normal.

Peggi Printz of San Rafael dances while wearing a costume depicting her riding atop Donald Trump before the start of today’s Golden Gate Bridge #BlackLivesMatter march @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/OxGyqd6Gm5 — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile in Chicago, police have confiscated 14 buckets of bricks placed on the ground throughout areas where protests were planned.

Officers from @ChicagoCAPS01 recovered 14 buckets of suspected projectile weapons this morning in the South Loop. CPD is working hard to keep the public safe and violence against those expressing their First Amendment rights and/or our officers will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/LtKQtXvoLd — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 6, 2020

* * *

Update (1415ET): As the latest round of protests begins, governors in 32 states and Washington DC have activated more than 40,000 national guard soldiers, though the Secretary of Defense has asked that they keep the peace while unarmed.

The political opponents of the prime minister spent the last week relentlessly bashing Boris for allegedly moving “recklessly” forward as he tries to restore some normalcy back to the UK, which has endured a particularly strict and trying lockdown as one of the worst-hit countries in Europe.

But now since it’s a protest, they’ve thrown caution to the wind, and are out in the streets scrapping with police, social distancing be damned.

VIOLENT PROTESTS BROKEN UP IN LONDON pic.twitter.com/VI8xLCNtct — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 6, 2020

In the US, arge crowds gathered in Chicago…

…and Philly…

…and Washington DC, where Reuters has set up a live feed to monitor what some local officials expect may be the largest gathering of the George Floyd-inspired movement so far:

Watch live: Protests against police brutality in Washington https://t.co/0zGMlMDaiV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 6, 2020

In Buffalo, cops applauded the two officers who were charged with felony assault on an elderly man who walked too close to a crowd of officers while they were clearing the square. An officer shoved the man, who proceeded to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement. He immediately started bleeding, and the officers appeared to continue on as if nothing had happened, and moved on to arrest another protester.

Buffalo police officers applauded by their colleagues as they leave the courthouse pic.twitter.com/t9DGC07ijZ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms has followed Washington by scrapping the curfew in another example of political pandering to the “peaceful” protesters.

* * *

Update (1135ET): ~20,000 people attended racial justice protests in Sydney on Saturday “in solidarity” with Black Lives Matter and protesters in the US, according to police in New South Wales.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has ordered National Guard troops in the federal district not to fire on protesters (an order that presumably includes rubber bullets and bean bags) while ordering all active-duty troops that the administration had tried to amass on the outskirts of the city to return to their posts.

According to the Washington Post, police expect between 100k and 200k protesters on Saturday, far short of the million people organizers had brought together.

There are now more than 43,300 National Guard members actively responding to demonstrations across the US. The National Guard is typically deployed by the governor in a given state.

Today, more than 43,300 National Guard members in 34 states and D.C. are assisting law enforcement authorities with ongoing civil unrest, while more than 37,000 Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to support the COVID-19 response. pic.twitter.com/Gtq4oxeUuw — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) June 6, 2020

Except in Washington DC where, because it’s a federal city, the president has power to command the National Guard, which Trump has chosen to delegate to the Pentagon.

* * *

Following more than a week of widespread peaceful protests pockmarked by occasional homicidal violence, arson, assault and looting, activists are hoping to assemble a massive demonstration in Washington DC, with some hoping to draw a million people to the capital just one day after Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed the street leading up to Lafayette Square after ‘Black Lives Matter’.

The bright yellow letters spelling out the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ were put in place for a reason: for what we imagine will be an extremely powerful photo op as police and national guardsmen move to disperse the crowds, revealing the message below as tyrannical Trump gazes out the window, twirls his mustache while cackling loudly.

Demonstrations against police brutality following George Floyd’s death are expected to continue for the 12th night on Saturday.

Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington. Photo by ⁦@Lucas_Jackson_⁩ pic.twitter.com/Mc27JonTQH — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) June 6, 2020

Though he didn’t give a crowd size estimate, the chief of the Washington DC police says he expects Saturday’s gathering to be one of the biggest so far.

“We have a lot of public, open source information to suggest that the event on this upcoming Saturday may be one of the largest we’ve ever had in the city,” Washington DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told local media, adding that much of the city center would be closed to traffic from early in the day. Newsham did not give a crowd estimate. Local media has predicted tens of thousands of attendees.

Demonstrators in the Washington DC area are still sore over the national guard’s decision to use tear gas and rubber bullets to clear Lafayette Square for a presidential photo-op at St. John’s Church, angering the Episcopal Church in the process.

Further south, in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper is ordering all flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday to honor Floyd, who was born in Fayetteville. A televised memorial service will also be held in the city on Saturday, per USAToday.

On Friday, marches and gatherings took place in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Miami, New York and Denver, among other places, while protesters massed again, in the rain, in front of the White House. The night-time protests were largely peaceful but tension remains high even as authorities in several places take steps to reform police procedures. Politicians and judges around the country also announced new restrictions on law enforcement powers and tactics, including a federal judge in Denver, who ordered city police to stop using tear gas, plastic bullets and other “less-than-lethal” devices such as flash grenades, claiming that too many peaceful protesters and journalists have been injured by police.

“These are peaceful demonstrators, journalists, and medics who have been targeted with extreme tactics meant to suppress riots, not to suppress demonstrations,” U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson wrote in the ruling.

In Minneapolis, Democratic city leaders voted to end the use of knee restraints and choke-holds, where pressure is applied to the neck.

In California, Gov Gavin Newsom ended state police training of carotid restraints, and ordered officers not to use the tactic.

In New York, Gov Andrew Cuomo said his state should lead the way in passing “Say Their Name” reforms, including making police disciplinary records publicly available, while also banning the chokehold (which we thought had already been banned following the killing of Eric Garner).

“Mr Floyd’s murder was the breaking point,” Cuomo said. “People are saying ‘enough is enough’.”

The cause of the peaceful protesters received a major boost last night from the NFL, which admitted for the first time that it was “wrong” to oppose players who kneeled.

Once again, the demonstrators in the US expect sympathizers from around the world to join in, with more demonstrations at American embassies and consulates in Europe expected.

Already, thousands have gathered in London’s Parliament Square “in solidarity” with their American peers.

The protest, which has so far proven to be entirely peaceful, according to CNN. At one point, everybody too a knee in unison.

Once again Portland, Ore., roughly 20 adults were arrested and one juvenile was detained last night as peaceful demonstrations morphed into violent street battles into the night, as agitators threw bricks and bottles at cops.

The European origins, the goals and the violent tactics of Antifa already used abroad are coming to America

