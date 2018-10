Authorities are hunting for two suspected MS-13 gang members who allegedly stabbed a teenager in New York City in August, police said.

Dani Cruz, 25, and Maxwell Martinez, 24 are wanted for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the chest around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. The incident occurred near Long Island Railroad’s Jamaica station in Queens.

Police in the 103rd Precinct released the photos of the gang members Sunday in hopes of leading to an arrest nearly two months after the stabbing.

