2 Russian submarines fire cruise missiles from Mediterranean, hitting ISIS targets in Syria

Two Russian submarines have fired Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, hitting Islamic State terrorist targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Seven Kalibr cruise missiles were launched Thursday from Russia’s Velikiy Novgorod and Kolpino submarines in the eastern Mediterranean, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Targets hit included “control centers, communication hubs, militant weapons and ammunition warehouses in ISIS-controlled areas in southeast Deir ez-Zor,” the ministry said in a statement.

The missiles hit all the planned targets, which were within a range of 500 to 670 kilometers, the ministry added.

Russia is assisting the Syrian military to liberate the country’s territory from IS terrorists.

Last week, Syrian forces backed by the Russian Air Force finally broke the siege of Deir ez-Zor, a city that had been held by the terrorists for about three years, from the west following a cruise missile strike on IS positions.

Russia has maintained a naval group, including start-of-the-art warships and other vessels, in the Mediterranean since the start of its anti-terrorism operation in Syria.

In June, airstrikes from Russian Navy frigates, the Admiral Essen and the Admiral Grigorovich, as well as the Krasnodar submarine, hit ISIS command and control centers, as well as ammunition depots in the Syrian province of Hama.