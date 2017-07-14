20 Million Mosquitoes to Hit Fresno

Image Credits: Freeimages9/Pixabay.

A giant technology company will release up to 20 million bacteria-filled, buzzing mosquitoes this summer in Fresno, California.

That’s supposed to be a good thing.

The bug campaign, which starts Friday, is part of a plan by Alphabet Inc.’s Verily Life Sciences unit. Reared by machines, the male mosquitoes are infected with a bacteria that, while harmless to humans, creates nonhatching dead eggs when they mate with wild females — hopefully cutting the mosquito population and the transmission of the diseases they carry.

The swarm’s target is Aedes aegypti, a mosquito breed that carries viruses like zika, dengue, and chikungunya. They’re an invasive species in California’s Central Valley, first arriving in Fresno in 2013.

Read more


Related Articles

High-Speed Hyperloop Transport Project Set For Key Test In Nevada

High-Speed Hyperloop Transport Project Set For Key Test In Nevada

Science & Tech
Comments
Amazing Images: NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Spots Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

Amazing Images: NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Spots Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

Science & Tech
Comments

Scarily Convincing Fake Video Tool Puts Words in Obama’s Mouth

Science & Tech
Comments

To Mine the Moon, Private Company Moon Express Plans to Build a Fleet of Robotic Landers

Science & Tech
Comments

14M customers vulnerable in massive Verizon data leak

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments