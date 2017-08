Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The BBC says we shouldn’t question Muslims who wear burkas.

I have a few questions….

Please share this video! https://youtu.be/7I-C3cBgOn8

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.