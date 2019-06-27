20 Times Breitbart Reported on Migrant Deaths During Obama-Biden Years and No One Cared

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted an image of a migrant father and daughter who had died on the U.S.-Mexico border and he attempted to link the deaths to cruelty from President Donald Trump. However, Breitbart News consistently reported on the deaths of hundreds of migrants along the border during the Obama-Biden administration — horrors that then-Vice President Biden never spoke about during his time in the White House.

During the Obama-Biden administration, 535 migrants died in one Texas county alone — Brooks County. The county is located about 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border and is home to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 281.

Following are 20 times Breitbart News reported on migrant deaths and other cruel human smuggling articles that did not elicit a critical response from then-Vice President Biden:

1. Breitbart Texas Witnesses Skeleton of Illegal Migrant, Death Toll Rises

The death march through Brooks County, Texas claimed the life of yet another illegal immigrant. A human skull and the decomposed skeletal remains are all that is left of a person who decided to come to this country illegally. A total of 42 bodies have been found this year in the desert-like ranch fields surrounding the town of Falfurrias.

