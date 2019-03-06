200 Cases of Mumps Confirmed in Texas Migrant Detention Centers

Texas health officials report that nearly 200 people contracted mumps in migrant detention facilities located across the state so far this fiscal year.

Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services stated that 186 people in migrant detention centers located in Texas had confirmed cases of mumps. The cases impacted migrant adults and minors as well as detention center workers, the Texas Tribune reported.

There have been “no reported transmission (of mumps) to the community,” State Health Services Spokeswoman Lara Anton told the news outlet. She said the state health agency is not aware of the vaccination status of migrant adults and children who enter the United States. However, “all unaccompanied minors are vaccinated when they are detained.”

Read more


Related Articles

Illegal Immigrant Assaulted Border Patrol Agent with Lawnmower Blade, Say Feds

Illegal Immigrant Assaulted Border Patrol Agent with Lawnmower Blade, Say Feds

U.S. News
Comments
Somali Gangs Battle in Minneapolis

Somali Gangs Battle in Minneapolis

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: End Afghanistan War And Pay ALL Soldiers A ‘Victory Bonus’

U.S. News
Comments

National Border Patrol Council President Provides Proof of Border Crisis

U.S. News
Comments

GOP: Democrats Lobby to Import Twice As Many Low-Skilled Foreign Workers

U.S. News
Comments

Comments