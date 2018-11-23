200-Million-Year-Old Huge Mammal Disrupts Evolution Theory

Remains of an ancient mammal which was the size of an elephant and lived 200 million years ago has been discovered, throwing scientists’ understanding of evolution into question.

The massive herbivore is believed to have existed in the Triassic Period some 200 million years ago. What is odd about the finding is that large mammals were not supposed to have existed at this point. Scientists had believed that large mammals died out at the end of the Permian Period 251.9 million years ago.

After this, only smaller mammals existed as the dinosaurs became the dominant species on Earth, with mammals regaining the crown about 50 million years ago.

