2015 Video Shows Trump Denouncing Epstein's Pedo Island as an "Absolute Cesspool"

A newly unearthed video from 2015 shows Donald Trump describing Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous ‘pedo island’ as an “absolute cesspool.”

Trump made the comments during an interview with Bloomberg in response to news at the time that Virginia Roberts Giuffre had accused Epstein of coercing her into sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

“That island was really a cesspool, no question about it, just ask Prince Andrew, he’ll tell you about it – the island was an absolute cesspool and he’s been there many times,” said Trump.

Trump went on to add that the Clintons’ relationship with Epstein could end up being a “political problem” for them.

While Donald Trump was once a personal friend of Jeffrey Epstein, he banned the billionaire pedophile from visiting Mar-a-Lago shortly after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre confirmed in unsealed court documents last year that she didn’t witness Trump involved with any of the girls and women groomed by Epstein.

“It’s true that he didn’t partake in any sex with us, but it’s not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me,” said Giuffre.

As we highlighted earlier this week, on the eve of her court appearance, some leftists hailed alleged Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell as a feminist icon who could help bring down Trump.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!