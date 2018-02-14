2017: Joy Behar Talks To God | 2018: Behar Mocks Pence For Talking To God

The View host Joy Behar mocked Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith on Tuesday, saying “talking to Jesus” is a “mental illness.”

But video from 2017 shows Behar proclaiming that God told her to save the country from President Trump.

“I am being told by God to save this country,” she said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe last year while promoting her anti-Trump book “The Great Gasbag.”

Behar had commented on former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman’s remarks about Vice President Pence during her appearance on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“As bad as you think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence… everyone that is wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their life,” Omarosa said. “I am Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things.”

That prompted Behar to say, “It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you.”

“Can he talk to Mary Magdalene without his wife in the room?” she added.


