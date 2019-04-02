2017 Jussie Smollett Music Video Featured A Fake Trump, A Noose And ‘Alternative Facts’

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett released a music video in 2017 that featured a fake President Donald Trump, a noose and the words “alternative facts.”

Smollett’s video, titled “F.U.W.” for “F**ked Up World,” explored themes of perceived racial bias and human rights abuses from Dakota Access Pipeline and Standing Rock to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

The lyrics were clearly aimed at the fake Trump, who made an appearance early on:

Build a wall. You won’t keep us from loving each other. Rewrite the law. You won’t keep us from loving each other. Resist. Resist. Resist. Resist. Resist. Resist …

