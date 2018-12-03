2017: Elite Praises Macron As France's Savior -- 2018: Violent French Revolt

The mainstream media and liberal elite lauded French President Emmanuel Macron as the savior of France when he won the election in 2017, but a year later, the country is now embroiled in a violent revolt over his globalist policies.

Leftist pundits like CNN’s Max Boot and MSNBC’s Joy Reid had praised Macron’s election victory, claiming it was the beginning of the end for European populism.

“To defeat populism, America needs its own Macron–a charismatic leader who can make centrism cool,” Boot tweeted in 2017.

To defeat populism, America needs its own Macron–a charismatic leader who can make centrism cool. My take: https://t.co/AAF1YwTnqb — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 15, 2017

Reid and The Washington Post columnist Anne Applebaum called Macron a “pragmatic” leader who knew how to defeat populism.

Macron found a way to thread the needle btwn far right and far left populism/socialism. He's culturally liberal but economically pragmatic. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 7, 2017

The Tory party "defeated" populism by embracing it and embodying it. Macron defeated it by…defeating it. What a difference. — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) May 7, 2017

Other globalists like Tony Blair and The Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass claimed that Macron slayed populism once and for all and would “advance the interests of the people.”

Tony Blair: in tackling populism, #Macron knows the importance of answers which advance the interests of the people https://t.co/HklM5OiQmw — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) May 15, 2017

France vote outcome mostly important for what it avoided. Critical for Macron, EU to use win to enact eco, pol reform or populism will grow — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) May 7, 2017

Even the World Economic Forum believed that Macron’s win signaled the end of populism.

Now Macron can help Europe win the war with populism | Mathieu Laine https://t.co/fK4aVsVTl1 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 8, 2017

Macron's election signals victory of a new kind of "mainstream populism" https://t.co/2HbkzG2WYX pic.twitter.com/eYCRvGeQbN — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) May 9, 2017

Campaigning on hope against fear & unapologetically pro-EU: Macron won by attacking xenophobic populism head-on https://t.co/gGTDRqIhYE pic.twitter.com/fSR8X1bupT — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) May 8, 2017

TOI Edit | French revolution: Emmanuel Macron shows how liberals can turn the tide against populism https://t.co/Fj0BYgOm9E via @TOIOpinion pic.twitter.com/IeXgRLinIK — Times of India (@timesofindia) May 9, 2017

However, France descended into chaos a year later as the French people violently revolted against Macron and his globalist and “green” policies.

This is France right now. You’ve heard media rip Trump for having a mid 40’s approval rating yet they’ve celebrated Macron like he’s a beloved world leader when he has a 27% approval and his country is rioting. The media may love him but the people don’t. pic.twitter.com/xVqZNXlCQq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 3, 2018

Additionally, Macron’s approval rating has tanked to 21% amid his condemnation of protests and dismissal of the citizens’ anger.

“I have a deep understanding of the expectations and frustrations, the resentment of citizens … Our duty is to bring a response,” Macron said in a speech at the presidential palace last week.

“I don’t confuse thugs with fellow citizens who want to send out a message. I feel understanding for these fellow citizens but I will not indulge those who want destruction and disorder,” he added.

Evidently, the left underestimated populism’s staying power, and overestimated Macron’s competence as a world leader. But despite the fact President Trump has double the approval of Macron, the media will likely continue to provide cover and prop up the embattled French president.

