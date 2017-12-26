2017: The year that Trump finally began to heal America

If you were to ask me in 2016 what 2017 would be like, I’m not certain that I could have provided a clear and concise answer.

The former was the year that the elite and pundit class got it all so wrong leading up to President Trump‘s election. Voters overwhelmingly rejected Hillary Clinton in the places that it mattered most and in an upset that surprised the political class, she lost in places that were previously solidly Democratic. Since his election, Trump has become the constant target of the mainstream media and liberal elites. That has ranged from celebrities attacking his family — including his youngest son Baron — to Kathy Griffin’s portrayal of herself holding the decapitated head of our commander in chief.

Our nation has never seen vitriol at this level with any president prior to Trump. Despite it all, Trump has continued to move forward with his agenda of making America great again.

