2018 One of the Calmest Years on Record for US Tornadoes

Image Credits: Willoughby Owen / Getty, Image/NOAA/SPC.

In a year that featured catastrophic hurricanes and historic wildfires, 2018 could close out as one of the quietest and least-deadly years for tornadoes in United States history.

The black line on this graph shows the number of tornadoes recorded through Dec. 29, 2018. (Image/NOAA/SPC)

“2018 is running near the minimum in terms of number of tornadoes recorded in modern times,” said Dr. Patrick Marsh, a warning coordination meteorologist at NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.

As of Dec. 29, there have been 991 tornadoes across the United States in 2018. This is noticeably lower than the average of 1,287 and only slightly higher than the record low of 897 tornadoes, set in 2014.

