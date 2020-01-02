2019: The Year The Mask Came Off

As the world enters a new year and a new decade, we look back on 2019 with an eye for trends and patterns that expose the anti-human agenda of the New World Order.

2019 was not just another year – it was the year the mask slipped, exposing the Luciferian horror-show hidden behind the veneer of “liberal” tolerance.

So-called “common-sense gun control” became “mandatory confiscation,” “Women’s Health” became “Post-birth Abortions,” and “Sexual freedom” became the open indoctrination of children by transvestite pedophiles.

From Jeffery Epstein to Jussie Smollett, from Greta Thunberg to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this was the year that “the powers that be” decided to openly enact their wicked, anti-human agenda.

The mask is off and they aren’t trying to hide their endgame anymore.

Join Harrison Smith as he takes a trip down memory lane, documenting the events of last year and examining trends from a bird’s-eye view.

Part 1:

JANUARY:

Inauguration of “The Squad,” and an immediate demand for Impeachment

Government Shutdown over Border Security

The Arrest of Roger Stone

Covington Catholic Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

FEBRUARY

Ralph Northam – Post-Birth Abortion and Blackface

Nation Emergency Declaration over Illegal Immigration

Trump & Kim Summit

Progressive Media Collapse

Green New Deal Released

MARCH

Impeachment Probe(s)

YouTube Censorship

Mueller Report Delivered

AOC Campaign Finance Fraud

APRIL

Julian Assange Arrested

Notre Dame Burns

Sri Lanka Easter Bombings

French Military Deployed Against Yellow Vests

MAY

Facebook Censorship

On The Brink Of War With Iran

Michael Avenatti Arrested

Drag Queen Story Hour

JUNE

Hong Kong Protests

African Migrants Arrive At Mexico Border

Keith Raniere Found Guilty in NXIVM Trial

1700 Sex Predators Arrested

Part 2:

JULY

Tommy Robinson Jailed Jeffery Epstein Arrested

Financial Blacklisting Transgender Sports Domination

Gene-edited Babies

AUGUST

ICE Releases Immigrants By the Hundreds of Thousands

LGBTQ Lessons Mandated In Public Elementary Schools

Google Whistleblower Goes Public

Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft ALL have humans listening to devices

SEPTEMBER

CEO Admits to Selling Beating Baby Hearts

Spy Planes Flying Over Baltimore To Prevent Murder

UK Bans Photos Of Knives

Neuro-Toxic Chemtrails Prevented By Protests

OCTOBER

Big Pharma Panics Over Billion-Dollar Lawsuits

Bible Deemed “Incompatible With Human Dignity”

Sperm Counts Plunge 60%

AI Implants Create “Superhuman Intelligence”

NOVEMBER

NBC Promotes Implantable Microchips

Paypal Cuts Off Conservatives

Wikileaks Reveals OPCW False Flag

Roger Stone Found Guilty

DECEMBER

Japan Approves First Humanimals

FBI Warns Consumers About SmartTVs

Concealed Carry Hero Stops Mass Shooting In Six Seconds

Donald Trump Impeached In Partisan House Vote

