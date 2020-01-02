2019: The Year The Mask Came Off

As the world enters a new year and a new decade, we look back on 2019 with an eye for trends and patterns that expose the anti-human agenda of the New World Order.
2019 was not just another year – it was the year the mask slipped, exposing the Luciferian horror-show hidden behind the veneer of “liberal” tolerance.
So-called “common-sense gun control” became “mandatory confiscation,” “Women’s Health” became “Post-birth Abortions,” and “Sexual freedom” became the open indoctrination of children by transvestite pedophiles.
From Jeffery Epstein to Jussie Smollett, from Greta Thunberg to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this was the year that “the powers that be” decided to openly enact their wicked, anti-human agenda.
The mask is off and they aren’t trying to hide their endgame anymore.
Join Harrison Smith as he takes a trip down memory lane, documenting the events of last year and examining trends from a bird’s-eye view.
Part 1:
JANUARY:
- Inauguration of “The Squad,” and an immediate demand for Impeachment
- Government Shutdown over Border Security
- The Arrest of Roger Stone
- Covington Catholic Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
FEBRUARY
- Ralph Northam – Post-Birth Abortion and Blackface
- Nation Emergency Declaration over Illegal Immigration
- Trump & Kim Summit
- Progressive Media Collapse
- Green New Deal Released
MARCH
- Impeachment Probe(s)
- YouTube Censorship
- Mueller Report Delivered
- AOC Campaign Finance Fraud
APRIL
- Julian Assange Arrested
- Notre Dame Burns
- Sri Lanka Easter Bombings
- French Military Deployed Against Yellow Vests
MAY
- Facebook Censorship
- On The Brink Of War With Iran
- Michael Avenatti Arrested
- Drag Queen Story Hour
JUNE
- Hong Kong Protests
- African Migrants Arrive At Mexico Border
- Keith Raniere Found Guilty in NXIVM Trial
- 1700 Sex Predators Arrested
Part 2:
JULY
- Tommy Robinson Jailed Jeffery Epstein Arrested
- Financial Blacklisting Transgender Sports Domination
- Gene-edited Babies
AUGUST
- ICE Releases Immigrants By the Hundreds of Thousands
- LGBTQ Lessons Mandated In Public Elementary Schools
- Google Whistleblower Goes Public
- Apple, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft ALL have humans listening to devices
SEPTEMBER
- CEO Admits to Selling Beating Baby Hearts
- Spy Planes Flying Over Baltimore To Prevent Murder
- UK Bans Photos Of Knives
- Neuro-Toxic Chemtrails Prevented By Protests
OCTOBER
- Big Pharma Panics Over Billion-Dollar Lawsuits
- Bible Deemed “Incompatible With Human Dignity”
- Sperm Counts Plunge 60%
- AI Implants Create “Superhuman Intelligence”
NOVEMBER
- NBC Promotes Implantable Microchips
- Paypal Cuts Off Conservatives
- Wikileaks Reveals OPCW False Flag
- Roger Stone Found Guilty
DECEMBER
- Japan Approves First Humanimals
- FBI Warns Consumers About SmartTVs
- Concealed Carry Hero Stops Mass Shooting In Six Seconds
- Donald Trump Impeached In Partisan House Vote
