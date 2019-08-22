2020 Dem Campaigns Spent Big on Uber, Lyft While Backing Rideshare Boycott

Democratic presidential candidates spent hundreds of dollars on Uber and Lyft even as they supported a boycott of the ride-hailing services back in May.

Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro all jumped to support the May 8 protest against the two companies as part of an effort to improve the drivers’ pay and job security.

“I’m standing in solidarity with [Rideshare Drivers United] and all those striking across the country today for livable wages, more job security, and regulated fares,” Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., wrote on Twitter.

Read more



Carpe Donktum launched a viral meme page dedicated to cataloguing the top political memes from the past few years, and Facebook blocked it mere hours later.