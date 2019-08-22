2020 Dem Campaigns Spent Big on Uber, Lyft While Backing Rideshare Boycott

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Democratic presidential candidates spent hundreds of dollars on Uber and Lyft even as they supported a boycott of the ride-hailing services back in May.

Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro all jumped to support the May 8 protest against the two companies as part of an effort to improve the drivers’ pay and job security.

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

“I’m standing in solidarity with [Rideshare Drivers United] and all those striking across the country today for livable wages, more job security, and regulated fares,” Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., wrote on Twitter.

