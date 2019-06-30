2020 Dem Candidates Condemn Trump's Historic DMZ Meeting With Kim Jong Un

Many 2020 Democrat presidential candidates have lined up to criticize President Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the DMZ, claiming the unprecedented event was nothing more than a photo-op.

Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Tim Ryan, and former HUD secretary Julian Castro have all condemned Trump’s meeting with Kim on Sunday using the same “photo op” talking point.

“I don’t have a problem with him sitting down and negotiating with our adversaries, I don’t want it to be a photo opportunity. We need real diplomacy,” Sanders said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Biden’s campaign released a statement, accusing Trump of “coddling” Kim, and “diminishing us on the world stage.”

“President Trump’s coddling of dictators at the expense of American national security and interests is one of the most dangerous ways he’s diminishing us on the world stage and subverting our values as a nation,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said.

Pocahontas accused Trump of “squandering American influence” by meeting with Kim.

Harris said Trump should take denuclearizing the Korean peninsula “seriously.”

“This President should take the North Korean nuclear threat and its crimes against humanity seriously. This is not a photo-op. Our security and our values are at stake,” she tweeted.

Castro said Trump’s historic DMZ meeting was “all for show” and “not substantive.”

Klobuchar mocked the meeting, saying Trump was trying to get friendly with the “dictator next door.”

“We want to see a denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, a reduction in these missiles but it’s not as easy as just going and, you know, bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door,” Klobuchar said.

Ryan said Trump meeting Kim at the DMZ was simply an “appeasement tour.”

The Democrats are frustrated that former President Obama failed to make any kind of inroads with the North Korean dictator during his eight years in office, and are struggling to explain how Trump managed to ease tensions with the hermit kingdom in only two years.

