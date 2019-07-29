2020 Dem Wants to Be Taken Seriously After Being Target of Memes

Image Credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Marianne Williamson, a 2020 Democratic hopeful, said she hopes to be taken more seriously as a candidate on this week’s debate stage after her first debate left her on the receiving end of online jokes and memes.

In an interview published Sunday, Williamson, a best-selling author and Oprah Winfrey’s spiritual adviser, admitted she wasn’t thrilled with the public’s response to her performance last month.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I hope that this time my delivery will be more aligned with my substance,” she told USA Today. “I don’t regret the substance of anything I said, but I understand that my delivery made me vulnerable to mockery.”

