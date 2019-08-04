2020 Democrats Call For Gun Control After El Paso Shooting

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Several Democratic presidential contenders called for action to end gun violence after a Saturday shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that resulted in multiple fatalities.

A police source told local news station KTSM that 18 people were killed. The El Paso Police Department confirmed to the outlet that there were multiple fatalities but did not say how many. Police said one person was in custody after the incident.

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro expressed sadness while calling for change.

The shooting took place in the hometown of former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who canceled some scheduled campaign stops to return to El Paso.

“How many lives must be cut short? How many communities must be torn apart?” wrote Biden. “It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic.”

“The news out of El Paso is devastating. I’m heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country’s gun violence epidemic,” Warren wrote.

Sanders specifically faulted the Republican-led Senate that he said “does nothing” after shootings.

