2020 Democrats Woo Big Tech Cash Despite Anti-Tech Rhetoric

Many top 2020 Democrat presidential candidates have railed against America’s largest technology companies to garner populist support, but most of these top Democrats have also solicited donations from the very tech companies they have critizsed.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg hosted four presidential campaign fundraisers in greater San Francisco, California, which included co-hosts with a former Facebook executive and Google official. This past weekend was at least Buttigieg’s third fundraising trip to Silicon Valley.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is on the way to making his fourth trip to Silicon Valley to raise money since declaring his candidacy for president in February.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), California’s freshman senator, recently finished her sixth tour fundraising across Silicon Valley.

The New York Times said that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Buttigieg, and Harris have been three of the most aggressive candidates seeking Silicon Valley cash.

Read more


Dr. Nick Begich joins Alex Jones live via Skype to host the final hour, and he calls upon President Trump to help preserve free speech, break up social media monopolies, and cripple the rising technocracy being systematically created by world elites.


Related Articles

Trump Deal with Mexico Likely Ends Catch-and-Release, Defunds Cartels

Trump Deal with Mexico Likely Ends Catch-and-Release, Defunds Cartels

U.S. News
Comments
Mueller Caught In Another Deception; Key 'Russia Link' Exposed As Informant For US, Ukraine

Mueller Caught In Another Deception; Key ‘Russia Link’ Exposed As Informant For US, Ukraine

U.S. News
Comments

Minneapolis Suspends Racially-Segregated Meetings For Officials

Newswars Redirect
comments

Dem Rep. Says His ‘Lizard Brain’ Wants ‘Bad Things’ to Happen to Trump

U.S. News
comments

Times Square Grenade-Attack Plot Thwarted After ‘Lone Wolf’ Arrested – Report

U.S. News
comments

Comments