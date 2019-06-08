2020 Democrats Woo Big Tech Cash Despite Anti-Tech Rhetoric

Many top 2020 Democrat presidential candidates have railed against America’s largest technology companies to garner populist support, but most of these top Democrats have also solicited donations from the very tech companies they have critizsed.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg hosted four presidential campaign fundraisers in greater San Francisco, California, which included co-hosts with a former Facebook executive and Google official. This past weekend was at least Buttigieg’s third fundraising trip to Silicon Valley.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is on the way to making his fourth trip to Silicon Valley to raise money since declaring his candidacy for president in February.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), California’s freshman senator, recently finished her sixth tour fundraising across Silicon Valley.

The New York Times said that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Buttigieg, and Harris have been three of the most aggressive candidates seeking Silicon Valley cash.

