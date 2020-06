Infowars laid it all out, and here we are; a pandemic has paralyzed the country.

Protests have escalated into rioting and looting, and as it stands, that is morphing into a borg mentality of clueless millennials that are gullible enough to swallow the globalist directives to foment an idiotic race war.

Meanwhile, China mocks the United States as the overtures of war posturing signal storm clouds ahead, just as we predicted.

