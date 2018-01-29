2020 Tactics: Dem Political Strategist Eyes New Puerto Ricans for Florida Victory

When Iralisse Huertas-Agosto visited friends in Orlando from Puerto Rico last October, at the height of the 2016 presidential election, she was shocked to hear they didn’t plan to vote.

“They said it didn’t matter,” said Huertas-Agosto, 23. “To me, coming from the island, voting is really important and here they said, ‘Oh we don’t care.’ ”

Now living in Kissimmee with her mother and sister after their hometown in Puerto Rico, Vega Baja, was devastated by Hurricane Maria, one of the first things she did was to register herself and her mother to vote.

Read more