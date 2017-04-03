2,070 Refugees Arrived in U.S. in March; 54% Drop From February

Image Credits: Catholic News Service.

The number of refugees admitted to the United States dropped in March to its lowest monthly tally of the current fiscal year, even as the implementation of President Trump’s latest immigration executive order continues to be held up by federal courts.

In a continuing declining trend, 2,070 refugees arrived during March, an approximately 54.79 percent drop from the 4,579 recorded in February, according to State Department Refugee Processing Center data.

The number has steadily declined in FY 2017, from 9,945 refugees admitted to the U.S. last October, to 8,355 in November, 7,371 in December and 6,777 in January.

SHOCK: Somali Migrant Charged With Raping Two Disabled German Men, Murdering Victim’s Elderly Wife

Muslims Celebrate Terror Attack in St. Petersburg

