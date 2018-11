War, taxes and debt are the keys to dominating a population warned the Father of the Bill of Rights James Madison.

Today, the $21 Trillion national debt — the accumulation of every annual deficit since the founding of America — is about to be raised again.

Yet, the money MISSING from the Pentagon books (in addition to what’s accounted for) is equivalent to the entire astronomical debt.

Should we send the bill the Pentagon or to our children’s children?