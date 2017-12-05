215,000 Puerto Ricans Arrived In Florida Since Hurricane Maria

Image Credits: flickr, breezy421.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In the three months since Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, hundreds of thousands of people who were living on the island have come to the U.S. mainland including about 215,000 in Florida.

A study from the Hunter College Center For Puerto Rican Studies estimates more than 470,000 people will leave Puerto Rico over a two-year period.

At Orlando International Airport, thousands of families are turning up for help.

Araceles Baez Martinez and her husband Jose Rodriguez found hope in a hotel room.

