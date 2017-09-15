22 Hospitalized After London Tube Bombing

An explosion ripped through a packed commuter Tube train at Parsons Green, London, this morning leaving many injured in what police have confirmed is a terror attack.

The explosion devastated the District Line Tube train at Parsons Green station, in west London.

Officials said 22 people had been hospitalised in the explosion, which police are treating as a terror attack.

At least one child was hurt after a photo emerged of a schoolgirl with burned legs.

"#BREAKING — London Train Blast: The explosive device had a timer, 22 people were injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/nLyWcJ3YsG" — Mohit Varma (@mohitvarma007) September 15, 2017

