Over 2,300 Online Pedophiles Busted in Operation ‘Broken Heart’

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that its Internet Crimes Against Children task force busted over 2,300 online sexual predators.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the arrests are part of an ongoing campaign to end sex slavery nationwide, adding the department will continue to make child trafficking a top priority.

“No child should ever have to endure sexual abuse,” Sessions said.

“And yet, in recent years, certain forms of modern technology have facilitated the spread of child pornography and created greater incentives for its production. We at the Department of Justice are determined to strike back against these repugnant crimes. It is shocking and very sad that in this one operation, we have arrested more than 2,300 alleged child predators and investigated some 25,200 sexual abuse complaints. Any would-be criminal should be warned: this Department will remain relentless in hunting down those who victimize our children.”

Read the Department of Justice press release below: